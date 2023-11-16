Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) has seen a 2.16% increase in the past week, with a -35.87% drop in the past month, and a -40.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.57% for BSGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.57% for BSGM’s stock, with a -61.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for BSGM is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BSGM is $5.25, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for BSGM is 64.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume for BSGM on November 16, 2023 was 284.74K shares.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that BioSig’s (BSGM) subscription model for PURE EP provides electrophysiologists and cardiology departments with flexibility.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at -24.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares sank -41.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4467. In addition, Biosig Technologies Inc saw -13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from LONDONER KENNETH L, who purchase 15,600 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Jun 13. After this action, LONDONER KENNETH L now owns 2,507,020 shares of Biosig Technologies Inc, valued at $19,358 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of Biosig Technologies Inc, purchase 6,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 2,491,420 shares at $7,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9533.22 for the present operating margin

-152.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biosig Technologies Inc stands at -9458.74. The total capital return value is set at -379.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -398.15. Equity return is now at value -6869.27, with -733.26 for asset returns.

Based on Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 183.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.67. Total debt to assets is 18.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 116.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.