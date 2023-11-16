Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.74 in comparison to its previous close of 1.90, however, the company has experienced a -51.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN ) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the aesthetic technologies and products company released its Q3 earnings report. The bad news for SKIN stock starts with the company’s revenue of $97.4 million.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The public float for SKIN is 87.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKIN on November 16, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

SKIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has seen a -51.34% decrease in the past week, with a -62.83% drop in the past month, and a -71.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.18% for SKIN. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.25% for SKIN’s stock, with a -79.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKIN Trading at -64.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.17%, as shares sank -64.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN fell by -52.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.8863. In addition, Beauty Health Company saw -80.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKIN starting from Miller Brian Christopher, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Aug 17. After this action, Miller Brian Christopher now owns 91,450 shares of Beauty Health Company, valued at $348,600 using the latest closing price.

CAPELLAS MICHAEL D, the Director of Beauty Health Company, purchase 30,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that CAPELLAS MICHAEL D is holding 197,612 shares at $180,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

+66.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beauty Health Company stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value -51.13, with -8.56 for asset returns.

Based on Beauty Health Company (SKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 439.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.46. Total debt to assets is 74.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.