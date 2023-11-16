Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 470.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) by analysts is $21.25, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.74B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of GOLD was 15.90M shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has soared by 2.43 in relation to previous closing price of 15.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-16 that Japan Gold (TSX-V:JG) announced that it has commenced a second round of drilling at its Barrick Alliance Mizobe project in southern Kyushu, Japan, after the results of an in-fill drill hole MZDD23-003 expanded the mineralization identified in the initial drill program earlier this year to 144 metres at 0.7 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 2.1 g/t silver from 47 metres. “The wide mineralized interval in MZDD23-003 provided a very compelling result, given the thin post-mineral ash concealment and that it was located a kilometre from the nearest drill hole,” Japan Gold (TSX-V:JG) Vice President Exploration Andrew Rowe said.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has seen a 4.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.33% decline in the past month and a 2.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for GOLD’s stock, with a -6.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.00. In addition, Barrick Gold Corp. saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Equity return is now at value 0.25, with 0.13 for asset returns.

To sum up, Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.