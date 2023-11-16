Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Barclays plc ADR (BCS) is $10.05, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for BCS is 3.57B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCS on November 16, 2023 was 10.09M shares.

The stock price of Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) has dropped by -0.93 compared to previous close of 6.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-16 that Bank results in the recent third quarter season were a mixed bag, says Shore Capital, but still good enough for the broker to retain buy recommendations across the sector. Good news on credit quality was offset by some disappointment on net interest margin and outlooks were a little more cautious than expected prompting ShoreCap to trim forecasts.

BCS’s Market Performance

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has experienced a 3.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.78% drop in the past month, and a -5.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for BCS. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.64% for BCS’s stock, with a -9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BCS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BCS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.31 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BCS Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, Barclays plc ADR saw -11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Barclays plc ADR stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Barclays plc ADR (BCS), the company’s capital structure generated 337.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.