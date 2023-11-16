Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has seen a 6.54% increase in the past week, with a 7.40% gain in the past month, and a 0.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for BAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.28% for BAC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.22% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is above average at 8.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) is $33.85, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAC on November 16, 2023 was 44.99M shares.

BAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has decreased by -0.98 when compared to last closing price of 29.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Is investing in the stock market really as risky as gambling in a Vegas casino? Well, it depends.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $30 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.21. In addition, Bank Of America Corp. saw -11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who purchase 4,175 shares at the price of $10.42 back on Nov 08. After this action, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now owns 4,175 shares of Bank Of America Corp., valued at $43,504 using the latest closing price.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Bank Of America Corp., sale 4,175 shares at $10.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ is holding 0 shares at $43,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of America Corp. stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.96, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of America Corp. (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.