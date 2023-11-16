Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBVA is $10.03, which is $1.19 above the current price. The public float for BBVA is 5.96B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBVA on November 16, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) has plunged by -0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 8.89, but the company has seen a 6.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Banco Bilbao (BBVA) and Nordea Bank AB (NRDBY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

BBVA’s Market Performance

BBVA’s stock has risen by 6.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.80% and a quarterly rise of 15.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.92% for BBVA’s stock, with a 17.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBVA Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR saw 47.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 16.31, with 1.05 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.