Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADP is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADP is $241.21, which is $10.75 above the current price. The public float for ADP is 409.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADP on November 16, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

ADP) stock’s latest price update

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.02relation to previous closing price of 230.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Dividends soften the blow from drawdowns in other positions, provide more than one way to reap a return from an investment, and allow maximum returns through dividend reinvestment.

ADP’s Market Performance

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a 2.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.57% decline in the past month and a -7.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for ADP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for ADP’s stock, with a 0.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $235 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADP Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $225.72. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from McGuire Don, who sale 2,380 shares at the price of $238.91 back on Oct 03. After this action, McGuire Don now owns 20,665 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $568,606 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the Executive Chair of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 52,254 shares at $247.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 44,859 shares at $12,955,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.02 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.81. Equity return is now at value 115.46, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.