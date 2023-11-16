Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AUTL stock has gone up by 14.59%, with a monthly gain of 68.92% and a quarterly surge of 44.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.06% for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.66% for AUTL’s stock, with a 69.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

The public float for AUTL is 148.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on November 16, 2023 was 421.28K shares.

AUTL) stock’s latest price update

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL)’s stock price has increased by 7.34 compared to its previous closing price of 3.95. However, the company has seen a 14.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that LONDON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces its participation in three upcoming conferences in November. Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium Panel : Considerations for an Oncology Company’s Autoimmune Side Hustle Date and time: 9 November 2023, 11:40am ET / 16:40pm GMTLocation: New York, USAPresenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date and time: 16 November 2023, 4:00am ET / 9:00am GMTLocation: London, UKPresenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date and time: 28 November 2023, 11:30am ET/ 16:30pm GMTLocation: New York, USAPresenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics Find out more information about upcoming events and any webcast and replay details at: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/events/ About Autolus Therapeutics plc Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at 52.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +67.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR saw 123.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Equity return is now at value -92.58, with -47.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.