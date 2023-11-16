Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ATO stock has gone up by 3.90%, with a monthly gain of 0.71% and a quarterly plunge of -2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Atmos Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for ATO’s stock, with a -0.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) by analysts is $121.57, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for ATO is 147.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ATO was 858.52K shares.

ATO) stock’s latest price update

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.53 in comparison to its previous close of 114.14, however, the company has experienced a 3.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Atmos Energy’s (ATO) fiscal fourth-quarter earnings benefit from rate-case outcomes and customer growth in its Distribution segment.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $128 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATO Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.78. In addition, Atmos Energy Corp. saw 1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $110.99 back on Nov 06. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 199,972 shares of Atmos Energy Corp., valued at $1,387,416 using the latest closing price.

COCKLIN KIM R, the Director of Atmos Energy Corp., sale 12,500 shares at $117.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that COCKLIN KIM R is holding 212,472 shares at $1,467,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.96 for the present operating margin

+34.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corp. stands at +20.72. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.40. Equity return is now at value 8.73, with 3.83 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.47. Total debt to assets is 30.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.