Assessing the Risk and Potential of Bilibili Inc ADR’s (BILI) Stock

The stock of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has seen a -1.28% decrease in the past week, with a 8.93% gain in the past month, and a -2.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for BILI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for BILI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.99% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for BILI is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price suggested by analysts for BILI is $140.17, which is $5.23 above the current market price. The public float for BILI is 323.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.90% of that float. The average trading volume for BILI on November 16, 2023 was 5.16M shares.

BILI) stock’s latest price update

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.77 compared to its previous closing price of 15.20. However, the company has seen a -1.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-16 that SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets. The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 29, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 29, 2023).

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $18 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILI Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, Bilibili Inc ADR saw -40.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.17 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc ADR stands at -34.23. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.20. Equity return is now at value -31.16, with -12.82 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.50. Total debt to assets is 37.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.