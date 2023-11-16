Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) has surged by 4.12 when compared to previous closing price of 9.94, but the company has seen a 6.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ASPN’s 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a “golden cross.

The 36-month beta value for ASPN is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASPN is $20.44, which is $10.09 above than the current price. The public float for ASPN is 67.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.62% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPN on November 16, 2023 was 898.41K shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has seen a 6.70% increase in the past week, with a 29.21% rise in the past month, and a 75.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for ASPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.89% for ASPN’s stock, with a 33.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPN Trading at 34.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +45.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Mitchell Steven R, who purchase 7,541 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Sep 07. After this action, Mitchell Steven R now owns 134,260 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $49,009 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Steven R, the Director of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $6.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Mitchell Steven R is holding 126,719 shares at $308,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.94 for the present operating margin

+2.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -45.87. The total capital return value is set at -22.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -18.54, with -11.08 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.06. Total debt to assets is 18.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.