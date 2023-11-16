Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stock Experiences 1.98% Monthly Change

In the past week, AJG stock has gone down by -1.98%, with a monthly gain of 1.98% and a quarterly surge of 9.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for AJG’s stock, with a 12.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is above average at 46.15x. The 36-month beta value for AJG is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AJG is $251.52, which is $10.81 above than the current price. The public float for AJG is 213.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume of AJG on November 16, 2023 was 760.55K shares.

AJG) stock’s latest price update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.40 in comparison to its previous close of 244.14, however, the company has experienced a -1.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Arthur J. Gallagher’s (AJG) buyout of Edgar Insurance is set to help it consolidate its presence in Australia.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $277 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AJG Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.90. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw 27.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from Ziebell William F, who sale 20,067 shares at the price of $241.22 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ziebell William F now owns 35,228 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $4,840,562 using the latest closing price.

Mead Christopher E, the VICE PRESIDENT of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 3,000 shares at $236.34 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Mead Christopher E is holding 10,816 shares at $709,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +13.05. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.95, with 2.48 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.23. Total debt to assets is 16.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.