Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of UMH Properties Inc (UMH)

The 36-month beta value for UMH is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UMH is $19.00, which is $4.66 above than the current price. The public float for UMH is 61.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume of UMH on November 16, 2023 was 391.41K shares.

UMH Properties Inc (NYSE: UMH)’s stock price has dropped by -1.31 in relation to previous closing price of 14.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Craig Koster – Executive Vice President & General Counsel Samuel Landy – President & Chief Executive Officer Anna Chew – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Eugene Landy – Founder & Chairman Brett Taft – Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Stevenson – Janney John Massocca – B. Riley Operator Good morning, and welcome to UMH Properties Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

UMH’s Market Performance

UMH Properties Inc (UMH) has seen a -2.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.04% decline in the past month and a -5.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for UMH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.20% for UMH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

UMH Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMH fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.18. In addition, UMH Properties Inc saw -10.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMH starting from LANDY DANIEL O., who purchase 73 shares at the price of $13.62 back on Oct 16. After this action, LANDY DANIEL O. now owns 70,477 shares of UMH Properties Inc, valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

LANDY SAMUEL A, the President and CEO of UMH Properties Inc, purchase 73 shares at $13.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that LANDY SAMUEL A is holding 10,966 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.93 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for UMH Properties Inc stands at -2.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.41. Equity return is now at value 0.07, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on UMH Properties Inc (UMH), the company’s capital structure generated 139.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.23. Total debt to assets is 56.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In summary, UMH Properties Inc (UMH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.