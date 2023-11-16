Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH)

The 36-month beta value for PSQH is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PSQH is 14.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.77% of that float. The average trading volume of PSQH on November 16, 2023 was 175.28K shares.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 6.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-11-09 that “We’ve seen a tremendous uptick as consumers are more aware of the need to support small and domestic businesses – and are more aware than ever that the corporate donations are rooted in fake virtue signaling,” PublicSq.’s president said.

PSQH’s Market Performance

PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has experienced a -14.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.36% drop in the past month, and a -51.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.51% for PSQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.42% for PSQH’s stock, with a -41.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSQH Trading at -27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH fell by -14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc saw -40.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

The total capital return value is set at -0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value -4.95, with -4.57 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In summary, PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.