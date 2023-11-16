Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 136.44x. The 36-month beta value for PANW is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PANW is $284.58, which is $40.64 above than the current price. The public float for PANW is 306.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.90% of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on November 16, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has decreased by -5.78 when compared to last closing price of 256.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Palo Alto’s (PANW) Q1 performance reflects the benefits of solid demand across its cyber security portfolio amid the growing hybrid work trend and cloud migration worldwide.

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has experienced a -0.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.64% drop in the past month, and a 15.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for PANW’s stock, with a 10.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $305 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $245.72. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 72.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $243.48 back on Nov 03. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 185,217 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $10,956,386 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $243.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,511,567 shares at $8,749,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.98. Equity return is now at value 45.84, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 129.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.50. Total debt to assets is 15.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.