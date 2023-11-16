Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GRI Bio Inc (GRI)

The 36-month beta value for GRI is also noteworthy at -1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRI is $360.00, which is $358.89 above than the current price. The public float for GRI is 2.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume of GRI on November 16, 2023 was 157.63K shares.

GRI) stock’s latest price update

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.49 in comparison to its previous close of 1.19, however, the company has experienced a -9.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that LA JOLLA, CA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY and virtually.

GRI’s Market Performance

GRI’s stock has fallen by -9.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.28% and a quarterly drop of -59.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.00% for GRI Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.18% for GRI’s stock, with a -82.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRI Trading at -18.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.95%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRI fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1781. In addition, GRI Bio Inc saw -87.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRI

The total capital return value is set at -166.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.65. Equity return is now at value -172.16, with -112.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In summary, GRI Bio Inc (GRI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.