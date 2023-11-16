Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of fuboTV Inc (FUBO)

The 36-month beta value for FUBO is also noteworthy at 2.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FUBO is $3.65, which is $0.8 above than the current price. The public float for FUBO is 281.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.30% of that float. The average trading volume of FUBO on November 16, 2023 was 13.43M shares.

FUBO) stock’s latest price update

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.71 compared to its previous closing price of 3.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Here is how fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) and G-III Apparel Group (GIII) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

FUBO’s Market Performance

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has seen a 7.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.76% gain in the past month and a 38.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.51% for FUBO. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.10% for FUBO’s stock, with a 34.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUBO Trading at 10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +21.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUBO rose by +11.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, fuboTV Inc saw 63.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUBO starting from Horihuela Alberto, who sale 78,564 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Mar 24. After this action, Horihuela Alberto now owns 1,360,718 shares of fuboTV Inc, valued at $87,206 using the latest closing price.

Janedis John, the Chief Financial Officer of fuboTV Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Janedis John is holding 18,000 shares at $9,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.83 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for fuboTV Inc stands at -42.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.19. Equity return is now at value -77.87, with -25.55 for asset returns.

Based on fuboTV Inc (FUBO), the company’s capital structure generated 107.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.72. Total debt to assets is 34.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.