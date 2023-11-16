Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Flora Growth Corp (FLGC)

The 36-month beta value for FLGC is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLGC is $20.00, which is $18.99 above than the current price. The public float for FLGC is 6.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of FLGC on November 16, 2023 was 154.88K shares.

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



FLGC) stock’s latest price update

Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC)’s stock price has soared by 12.85 in relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-08-26 that Welcome to the intriguing world of marijuana stocks, where we will look at the top prospects for the next week in August 2023. These emerging opportunities in the cannabis sector have caught the interest of investors looking for potential profits. By harnessing the power of technical indicators, astute traders can navigate the volatility of these stocks and uncover promising short-term trading possibilities.

FLGC’s Market Performance

FLGC’s stock has risen by 29.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.12% and a quarterly drop of -49.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.48% for Flora Growth Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.57% for FLGC’s stock, with a -72.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FLGC Trading at -25.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.15%, as shares surge +17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC rose by +29.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8054. In addition, Flora Growth Corp saw -77.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.13 for the present operating margin

-7.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp stands at -141.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.65. Equity return is now at value -152.77, with -100.38 for asset returns.

Based on Flora Growth Corp (FLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.80. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.