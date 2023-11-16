Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU)

The 36-month beta value for AYTU is also noteworthy at -0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AYTU is $5.00, which is $2.71 above than the current price. The public float for AYTU is 5.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.89% of that float. The average trading volume of AYTU on November 16, 2023 was 159.02K shares.

AYTU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) has dropped by -22.11 compared to previous close of 2.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Robert Blum – IR Josh Disbrow – CEO Mark Oki – CFO Conference Call Participants Naz Rahman – Maxim Group Robert Blum Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Aytu BioPharma’s Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for the period ended September 30, 2023. Joining us on today’s call is Aytu’s CEO, Josh Disbrow, and the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mark Oki.

AYTU’s Market Performance

Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) has seen a -22.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.07% decline in the past month and a 30.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.83% for AYTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.56% for AYTU’s stock, with a 4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYTU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AYTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AYTU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on March 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AYTU Trading at -8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -31.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYTU fell by -22.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Aytu BioPharma Inc saw -39.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYTU starting from PYSZCZYMUKA GREG, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Jun 16. After this action, PYSZCZYMUKA GREG now owns 21,935 shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc, valued at $22,428 using the latest closing price.

Disbrow Joshua R., the Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Disbrow Joshua R. is holding 71,591 shares at $26,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.48 for the present operating margin

+57.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aytu BioPharma Inc stands at -15.88. The total capital return value is set at -16.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.41. Equity return is now at value -60.78, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU), the company’s capital structure generated 77.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.60. Total debt to assets is 22.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.