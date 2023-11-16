Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Apollomics Inc (APLM)

The 36-month beta value for APLM is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APLM is 4.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.90% of that float. The average trading volume of APLM on November 16, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

APLM stock's latest price update

The stock price of Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM) has jumped by 17.24 compared to previous close of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-27 that Apollomics (NASDAQ: APLM ) stock is rising higher on Friday as the shares bounce back on recent study results. Those study results cover the “efficacy response of a patient treated with vebreltinib for GBM with PTPRZ-MET fusion.

APLM’s Market Performance

APLM’s stock has risen by 23.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -49.00% and a quarterly drop of -78.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.44% for Apollomics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.83% for APLM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.06% for the last 200 days.

APLM Trading at -56.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -43.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLM rose by +23.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8810. In addition, Apollomics Inc saw -90.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APLM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Apollomics Inc (APLM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.