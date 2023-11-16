An In-Depth Look at Sovos Brands Inc’s (SOVO) Stock Performance

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) has seen a 0.88% increase in the past week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month, and a -3.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.50% for SOVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for SOVO’s stock, with a 15.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOVO is 0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) is $23.00, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for SOVO is 49.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.16% of that float. On November 16, 2023, SOVO’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

SOVO) stock’s latest price update

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.37relation to previous closing price of 21.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Investors interested in stocks from the Food – Natural Foods Products sector have probably already heard of Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOVO Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.75. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc saw 50.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from LACHMAN TODD R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.53 back on Sep 11. After this action, LACHMAN TODD R now owns 1,979,761 shares of Sovos Brands Inc, valued at $112,626 using the latest closing price.

LACHMAN TODD R, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Sovos Brands Inc, sale 1,250 shares at $22.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that LACHMAN TODD R is holding 334,828 shares at $28,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.23 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.40. Equity return is now at value -2.78, with -1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.22. Total debt to assets is 42.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.