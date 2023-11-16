Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has gone up by 16.88% for the week, with a 4.35% rise in the past month and a -36.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.31% for AMPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.05% for AMPX’s stock, with a -44.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) is $12.20, which is $8.6 above the current market price. The public float for AMPX is 15.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPX on November 16, 2023 was 470.67K shares.

AMPX) stock’s latest price update

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX)’s stock price has soared by 10.77 in relation to previous closing price of 3.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InsiderTrades reported 2023-11-15 that Next-gen technologies can lead to early retirement if you choose the right ones to invest in. Following smart money can help mitigate risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPX Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.00%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc saw -54.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from Bornstein Jonathan, who sale 49,508 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Nov 09. After this action, Bornstein Jonathan now owns 0 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc, valued at $139,652 using the latest closing price.

Bornstein Jonathan, the President of Amprius Lab of Amprius Technologies Inc, sale 48,052 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Bornstein Jonathan is holding 0 shares at $146,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-409.19 for the present operating margin

-123.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc stands at -393.11. The total capital return value is set at -40.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.78.

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.97. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.