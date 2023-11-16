Ametek Inc (AME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 154.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that AMETEK, Inc. has shown impressive deleveraging and sound operating performance, making it an attractive long-term investment. The company’s decentralized organizational structure and niche products have contributed to its winning strategy. AMETEK’s recent acquisitions, including Paragon Medical, have positioned the company for continued growth and increased earnings power.

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AME is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price suggested by analysts for AME is $173.81, which is $20.71 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 229.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume for AME on November 16, 2023 was 994.03K shares.

AME’s Market Performance

AME stock saw an increase of 3.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.24% and a quarterly increase of 0.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Ametek Inc (AME).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.22% for AME’s stock, with a 3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $159 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AME Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.59. In addition, Ametek Inc saw 9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 810 shares at the price of $155.09 back on Nov 14. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 29,454 shares of Ametek Inc, valued at $125,624 using the latest closing price.

Kohlhagen Steven W, the Director of Ametek Inc, sale 1,645 shares at $152.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Kohlhagen Steven W is holding 30,264 shares at $251,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ametek Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.51, with 10.17 for asset returns.

Based on Ametek Inc (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ametek Inc (AME) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.