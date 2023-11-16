Alphabet Inc (GOOG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOOG is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOOG is $152.77, which is $14.4 above the current price. The public float for GOOG is 5.33B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOG on November 16, 2023 was 21.28M shares.

GOOG stock's latest price update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.46 in comparison to its previous close of 136.38, however, the company has experienced a 5.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-16 that Google is using artificial intelligence to try to make holiday shopping easier.

GOOG's Market Performance

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has seen a 5.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.66% decline in the past month and a 8.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for GOOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.10% for GOOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOG Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.64. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw 55.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from HENNESSY JOHN L, who sale 200 shares at the price of $132.92 back on Nov 10. After this action, HENNESSY JOHN L now owns 7,184 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $26,583 using the latest closing price.

Shriram Kavitark Ram, the Director of Alphabet Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $131.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Shriram Kavitark Ram is holding 85,338 shares at $9,831,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 17.68 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..