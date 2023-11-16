Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) has decreased by -0.06 when compared to last closing price of 131.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-10 that It’s understandable that investors gravitate toward the more exciting and fast-moving tech stocks, but any industry can suddenly become interesting if it’s on the upswing.

The 36-month beta value for ALL is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALL is $135.79, which is $4.22 above than the current price. The public float for ALL is 260.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume of ALL on November 16, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

ALL’s Market Performance

The stock of Allstate Corp (ALL) has seen a 1.77% increase in the past week, with a 2.85% rise in the past month, and a 21.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for ALL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.10% for ALL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $117 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALL Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.82. In addition, Allstate Corp saw -2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from SPRIESER JUDITH A, who sale 1,565 shares at the price of $111.22 back on Aug 03. After this action, SPRIESER JUDITH A now owns 0 shares of Allstate Corp, valued at $174,059 using the latest closing price.

Merten Jesse E, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Allstate Corp, sale 29,451 shares at $134.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Merten Jesse E is holding 16,668 shares at $3,951,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Allstate Corp stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at -11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.47. Equity return is now at value -12.16, with -2.18 for asset returns.

Based on Allstate Corp (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 47.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 9.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Allstate Corp (ALL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.