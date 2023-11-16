Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has surged by 0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 49.12, but the company has seen a -0.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Susan Gille – Investor Relations Manager John Larsen – Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Barton – President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Durian – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Nathan Richardson – Barclays Dariusz Lozny – Bank of America Ross Fowler – UBS Andrew Weisel – Scotiabank Alex Mortimer – Mizuho Securities Operator Thank you for holding, and welcome to Alliant Energy’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode.

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LNT is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LNT is $52.06, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for LNT is 254.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for LNT on November 16, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

LNT’s Market Performance

LNT stock saw a decrease of -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for LNT’s stock, with a -5.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $59 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNT Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.29. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp. saw -10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.07 for the present operating margin

+24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corp. stands at +16.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.11. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 42.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.