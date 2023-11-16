Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) has decreased by -1.74 when compared to last closing price of 14.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that Phase 2b SYMMETRY 36-week data, including new subgroup analysis, showed that EFX is active in patients with advanced cirrhosis and support continued development of EFX for treatment of cirrhosis due to NASH/MASH

and a 36-month beta value of -0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) by analysts is $43.56, which is $28.91 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 47.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.31% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AKRO was 1.80M shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has seen a -2.72% decrease in the past week, with a 1.88% rise in the past month, and a -67.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.63% for AKRO stock, with a simple moving average of -64.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at -52.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -73.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 460,998 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,197,827 using the latest closing price.

Young Jonathan, the Chief Operating Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc, sale 490 shares at $51.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Young Jonathan is holding 183,177 shares at $25,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -25.82, with -23.58 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.