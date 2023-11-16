Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (ANSCU) Stock Experiences N/A Monthly Change

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for ANSCU stock, with a simple moving average of 0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ANSCU currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ANSCU on November 16, 2023 was 7.00M shares.

ANSCU) stock’s latest price update

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ANSCU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.10 in relation to its previous close of 10.06. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Three IPOs and two SPACs debuted this week, while the pipeline got a boost from a flurry of initial filings. Oncology biotech CARGO Therapeutics priced at the bottom of the range to raise $281 million at a $611 million market cap. Reinsurer and specialty insurance provider Hamilton Group priced below the range to raise $225 million at a $1.7 billion market cap.

ANSCU Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSCU rose by +0.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation saw 0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSCU

The total capital return value is set at -0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.66.

Based on Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (ANSCU), the company’s capital structure generated 1,949.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (ANSCU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.