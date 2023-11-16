AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) has gone up by 4.05% for the week, with a 0.29% rise in the past month and a -9.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.64% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for AGNC’s stock, with a -11.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for AGNC is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGNC is $8.33, which is -$0.27 below the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 665.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.88% of that float. The average trading volume for AGNC on November 16, 2023 was 15.56M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.75 in comparison to its previous close of 8.67, however, the company has experienced a 4.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-11 that Investors love dividend stocks because they not only provide dependable income but also give investors a great opportunity for solid total return.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGNC Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp saw -16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Kuehl Christopher, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $8.50 back on Nov 08. After this action, Kuehl Christopher now owns 661,843 shares of AGNC Investment Corp, valued at $552,500 using the latest closing price.

Bell Bernice, the EVP and Chief Financial Off of AGNC Investment Corp, sale 6,000 shares at $8.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Bell Bernice is holding 260,139 shares at $50,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.