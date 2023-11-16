Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is $5.47, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 128.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFMD on November 16, 2023 was 524.23K shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) has surged by 19.69 when compared to previous closing price of 0.32, but the company has seen a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD ) Q3 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Alexander Fudukidis – Director and Head of Investor Relations Adi Hoess – Chief Executive Officer Andreas Harstrick – Chief Medical Officer Angus Smith – Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Fischer – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Li Watsek – Cantor Fitzgerald Daina Graybosch – Leerink Partners Yanan Zhu – Wells Fargo Bradley Canino – Stifel Financial Yale Jen – Laidlaw & Company Sean Lee – H.C.

AFMD’s Market Performance

AFMD’s stock has risen by 0.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.28% and a quarterly drop of -25.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.01% for Affimed N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.61% for AFMD’s stock, with a -44.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at -10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3532. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -69.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Equity return is now at value -75.62, with -55.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.