Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): A Technical Analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 942.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is $132.25, which is $12.78 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on November 16, 2023 was 56.23M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has increased by 1.25 when compared to last closing price of 118.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-11-16 that The company’s push could lessen its dependence on others.

AMD’s Market Performance

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a 5.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.93% gain in the past month and a 13.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for AMD. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.63% for AMD’s stock, with a 16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $125 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at 13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.83. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 84.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Su Lisa T, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $113.32 back on Nov 07. After this action, Su Lisa T now owns 3,358,721 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $8,498,871 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the EVP Strategic Partnerships of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $113.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 90,663 shares at $1,474,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.38, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.