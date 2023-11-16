Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ: AEY)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.32, however, the company has experienced a -9.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 after the markets close followed by a discussion of the financial results 5 p.m. Eastern.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEY is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEY is 10.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On November 16, 2023, AEY’s average trading volume was 56.69K shares.

AEY’s Market Performance

AEY’s stock has seen a -9.19% decrease for the week, with a -30.11% drop in the past month and a -28.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.28% for Addvantage Technologies Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.88% for AEY’s stock, with a -65.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEY Trading at -25.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.60%, as shares sank -30.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEY fell by -9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2998. In addition, Addvantage Technologies Group saw -82.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEY starting from HARDEN TIMOTHY SCOTT, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Aug 25. After this action, HARDEN TIMOTHY SCOTT now owns 126,728 shares of Addvantage Technologies Group, valued at $950 using the latest closing price.

McGill Jim, the Director of Addvantage Technologies Group, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that McGill Jim is holding 278,774 shares at $9,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+27.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addvantage Technologies Group stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.37. Equity return is now at value -102.01, with -37.87 for asset returns.

Based on Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY), the company’s capital structure generated 30.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 3.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.