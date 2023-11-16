ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) by analysts is $20.15, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 131.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ACVA was 926.30K shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) has increased by 2.34 when compared to last closing price of 15.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Tim Fox – Vice President, Investor Relations George Chamoun – Chief Executive Officer William Zerella – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Chris Pierce – Needham & Company Eric Sheridan – Goldman Sachs Nicholas Jones – JMP Securities Ronald Josey – Citi John Colantuoni – Jefferies Bob Labick – CJS Securities Michael Graham – Canaccord Rajat Gupta – JPMorgan Chase Daniel Imbro – Stephens Inc. Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ACV Auctions Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has seen a 10.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.43% gain in the past month and a 3.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.59% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACVA Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.02. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc saw 91.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from ZERELLA WILLIAM, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $15.08 back on Oct 10. After this action, ZERELLA WILLIAM now owns 315,296 shares of ACV Auctions Inc, valued at $263,900 using the latest closing price.

Waterman Michael, the Chief Sales Officer of ACV Auctions Inc, sale 5,210 shares at $14.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Waterman Michael is holding 228,762 shares at $76,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -15.85, with -8.23 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.