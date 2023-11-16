Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) has seen a 8.93% increase in the past week, with a -10.03% drop in the past month, and a -66.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for SLRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for SLRN’s stock, with a -49.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) is $33.00, which is $23.85 above the current market price. The public float for SLRN is 62.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLRN on November 16, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

SLRN stock's latest price update

The stock price of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN) has surged by 2.81 when compared to previous closing price of 8.90, but the company has seen a 8.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tyler Marciniak – Vice President, Investor Relations, Communications, Corporate Operations Shao-Lee Lin – Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director Gil Labrucherie – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Yasmeen Rahimi – Analyst, Piper Sandler Emily Bodnar – Analyst, H.C. Wainwright and Company Akash Tewari – Analyst, Jefferies Tyler Van Buren – TD Cowen Vikram Purohit – Morgan Stanley Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SLRN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SLRN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLRN Trading at -18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN rose by +8.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.32. In addition, Acelyrin Inc saw -61.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of Acelyrin Inc, valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of Acelyrin Inc, purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRN

The total capital return value is set at -36.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.