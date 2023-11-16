8X8 Inc. (EGHT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) has increased by 3.26 when compared to last closing price of 3.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Investors with an interest in Internet – Software stocks have likely encountered both 8×8 (EGHT) and F5 Networks (FFIV). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) by analysts is $4.23, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 116.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.76% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of EGHT was 2.36M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stock saw an increase of 7.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.46% and a quarterly increase of -7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for 8X8 Inc. (EGHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.24% for EGHT’s stock, with a -15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at 23.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +25.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, 8X8 Inc. saw -26.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Seandel Suzy M, who sale 7,107 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Oct 16. After this action, Seandel Suzy M now owns 284,146 shares of 8X8 Inc., valued at $17,527 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Samuel C., the Chief Executive Officer of 8X8 Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $2.38 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Wilson Samuel C. is holding 1,089,696 shares at $4,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8X8 Inc. stands at -9.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value -59.67, with -6.93 for asset returns.

Based on 8X8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 569.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.06. Total debt to assets is 67.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.