89bio Inc (ETNB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 89bio Inc (ETNB) by analysts is $32.44, which is $24.83 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 71.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ETNB was 1.50M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 7.63. However, the company has seen a -5.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that 89bio, Inc. stock dropped along with other NASH players after Akero’s efruxifermin failed a phase 2 trial. Despite the drop, 89bio remains attractive with excellent phase 2 data and strong financials. 89bio’s pegozafermin has shown positive results in reducing fibrosis and liver fat, and there is still potential for FGF21 molecules in the NASH field.

ETNB’s Market Performance

89bio Inc (ETNB) has experienced a -5.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.55% rise in the past month, and a -50.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.34% for ETNB’s stock, with a -49.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETNB Trading at -34.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, 89bio Inc saw -40.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from LAPORTE KATHLEEN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $18.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, LAPORTE KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc, valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of 89bio Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PALEKAR ROHAN is holding 286,978 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -44.97, with -38.31 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, 89bio Inc (ETNB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.