Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is above average at 30.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is $181.21, which is $9.07 above the current market price. The public float for WM is 401.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WM on November 15, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

WM) stock’s latest price update

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.26 in relation to its previous close of 171.69. However, the company has experienced a 1.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that Waste Management is as large as its two biggest peers combined. Now it is poised to profit from a by-product of its core business.

WM’s Market Performance

WM’s stock has risen by 1.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.70% and a quarterly rise of 7.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Waste Management, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.96% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $190 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WM Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.61. In addition, Waste Management, Inc. saw 9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Fish James C Jr, who sale 5,383 shares at the price of $172.00 back on Nov 13. After this action, Fish James C Jr now owns 171,938 shares of Waste Management, Inc., valued at $925,876 using the latest closing price.

Fish James C Jr, the Pres, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management, Inc., sale 4,167 shares at $172.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Fish James C Jr is holding 177,321 shares at $716,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management, Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 33.09, with 7.48 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.