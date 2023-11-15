Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV)’s stock price has dropped by -9.14 in relation to previous closing price of 0.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ: VEDU ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today.

, and the 36-month beta value for GV is at 2.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GV is 10.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.19% of that float. The average trading volume for GV on November 15, 2023 was 888.88K shares.

GV’s Market Performance

The stock of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has seen a -13.69% decrease in the past week, with a -16.91% drop in the past month, and a -25.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.29% for GV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.74% for GV’s stock, with a -72.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GV Trading at -20.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GV fell by -13.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1646. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc saw -64.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.11 for the present operating margin

+14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc stands at -41.20. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -43.14, with -5.25 for asset returns.

Based on Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV), the company’s capital structure generated 401.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.04. Total debt to assets is 52.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.