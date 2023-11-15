Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has gone down by -5.28% for the week, with a -4.40% drop in the past month and a 3.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.19% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for VRTX’s stock, with a 5.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 26.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRTX is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) is $398.93, which is $41.86 above the current market price. The public float for VRTX is 256.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On November 15, 2023, VRTX’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

VRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) has decreased by -3.48 when compared to last closing price of 369.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX ) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Call November 14, 2023 3:30 AM ET Company Participants Stuart Arbuckle – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Yee – Jefferies Michael Yee All right. Good morning, everybody.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $382 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRTX Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $368.78. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 23.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from SACHS BRUCE I, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $385.00 back on Nov 06. After this action, SACHS BRUCE I now owns 40,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $4,331,250 using the latest closing price.

Bozic Carmen, the EVP and CMO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sale 5,651 shares at $355.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Bozic Carmen is holding 34,952 shares at $2,011,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 18.06 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.