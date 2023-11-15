Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) is $595.39, which is $54.93 above the current market price. The public float for UNH is 921.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNH on November 15, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 542.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-14 that UnitedHealth Group Inc uses an artificial intelligence algorithm that systematically denies elderly patients’ claims for extended care such as nursing facility stays, according to a proposed class action lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

UNH’s Market Performance

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has seen a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.45% gain in the past month and a 7.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for UNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for UNH’s stock, with a 9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $640 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNH Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $533.00. In addition, Unitedhealth Group Inc saw 1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from HEMSLEY STEPHEN J, who sale 121,515 shares at the price of $540.58 back on Oct 17. After this action, HEMSLEY STEPHEN J now owns 521,818 shares of Unitedhealth Group Inc, valued at $65,688,591 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of Unitedhealth Group Inc, sale 4,498 shares at $544.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 9,218 shares at $2,448,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unitedhealth Group Inc stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 27.21, with 8.26 for asset returns.

Based on Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.