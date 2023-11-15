Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of FMC Corp.’s (FMC) Stock

In the past week, FMC stock has gone down by -1.18%, with a monthly decline of -17.88% and a quarterly plunge of -39.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.23% for FMC Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.16% for FMC stock, with a simple moving average of -46.63% for the last 200 days.

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for FMC Corp. (FMC) by analysts is $73.65, which is $20.91 above the current market price. The public float for FMC is 123.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of FMC was 1.94M shares.

FMC) stock’s latest price update

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.95relation to previous closing price of 51.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-05 that With the market again printing some choppy price action, concerned investors may be better served with undervalued stocks to buy. Basically, it comes down to risk mitigation.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMC Trading at -18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.08. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -57.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from pereira ronaldo, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $75.59 back on Sep 13. After this action, pereira ronaldo now owns 21,478 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $151,180 using the latest closing price.

Pfeiffer Nicholas, the Corporate Controller of FMC Corp., purchase 992 shares at $75.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Pfeiffer Nicholas is holding 13,056 shares at $75,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp. stands at +14.34. The total capital return value is set at 19.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp. (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, FMC Corp. (FMC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.