Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Accenture plc’s (ACN) Stock

In the past week, ACN stock has gone up by 1.68%, with a monthly gain of 4.96% and a quarterly surge of 4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Accenture plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.33% for ACN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.12% for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Accenture plc (ACN) by analysts is $333.44, which is $12.95 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 625.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ACN was 1.87M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.54relation to previous closing price of 315.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Machine learning is revolutionizing industries from healthcare to transportation and offering investors profitable opportunities in machine learning stocks. However, investors interested in machine learning stock must tread carefully, as not all stocks in this sector guarantee rewards.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $333 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACN Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $304.88. In addition, Accenture plc saw 20.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 4,432 shares at the price of $317.59 back on Nov 10. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 22,522 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,407,539 using the latest closing price.

Sweet Julie Spellman, the Chair and CEO of Accenture plc, sale 9,000 shares at $314.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Sweet Julie Spellman is holding 26,830 shares at $2,832,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.05. Equity return is now at value 28.75, with 13.95 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.92. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.