Understanding the 5.32% Volatility Levels of Vertex Inc’s (VERX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Vertex Inc (VERX) has gone up by 17.46% for the week, with a 13.16% rise in the past month and a 29.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.32% for VERX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.50% for VERX stock, with a simple moving average of 29.01% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for VERX is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VERX is $28.91, which is $2.6 above than the current price. The public float for VERX is 40.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of VERX on November 15, 2023 was 435.59K shares.

VERX) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 27.70. However, the company has seen a 17.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VERX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VERX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERX Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERX rose by +17.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.14. In addition, Vertex Inc saw 81.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERX starting from Tensile Capital Management LP, who sale 6,934 shares at the price of $27.37 back on Nov 10. After this action, Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,396,299 shares of Vertex Inc, valued at $189,784 using the latest closing price.

Tensile Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of Vertex Inc, sale 253,484 shares at $26.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Tensile Capital Management LP is holding 5,403,233 shares at $6,713,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Inc stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at -0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.46. Equity return is now at value -15.54, with -4.83 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Inc (VERX), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24. Total debt to assets is 10.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Vertex Inc (VERX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.