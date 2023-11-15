Understanding the 5.11% Volatility Levels of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has gone up by 12.42% for the week, with a 9.41% rise in the past month and a 20.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.11% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.98% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of 26.40% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for CRDO is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRDO is $19.47, which is $2.27 above than the current price. The public float for CRDO is 107.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on November 15, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has increased by 5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 16.35. However, the company has seen a 12.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-14 that The strong debut of Arm Holdings Plc. is expected to reignite the long-dormant IPO market for tech companies, but not all the current deals in the pipeline will have the same draw for investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +12.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.80. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 29.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Brennan William Joseph, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $14.45 back on Oct 24. After this action, Brennan William Joseph now owns 3,927,421 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $216,762 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 15,000 shares at $14.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 3,897,421 shares at $217,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value -8.17, with -7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.