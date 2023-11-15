Understanding the 2.53% Volatility Levels of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s (REXR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has gone up by 4.09% for the week, with a -4.91% drop in the past month and a -8.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for REXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.69% for REXR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.07% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) is above average at 44.76x. The 36-month beta value for REXR is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for REXR is $56.86, which is $9.98 above than the current price. The public float for REXR is 210.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume of REXR on November 15, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

REXR) stock’s latest price update

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has increased by 5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 44.47. However, the company has seen a 4.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that The spread between industrial REIT cap rates and the 10-year Treasury has narrowed from 266 basis points to 9, creating challenges for REITs. Despite the challenges, Rexford is on the way to restoring a positive investment spread. Their cost of capital is 6.74% and their recent transaction closed at a yield of 6.8%. Beyond the numbers, Rexford has a competitive advantage in that they operate in a market with scarce developable land, close proximity to population centers and ports.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $55 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REXR Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.28. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw -14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from CLARK LAURA E, who sale 7,410 shares at the price of $54.48 back on Jul 28. After this action, CLARK LAURA E now owns 2,562 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $403,703 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, sale 35,505 shares at $55.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 50,862 shares at $1,986,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stands at +26.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 3.16, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.21. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.