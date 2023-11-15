TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RNAZ is also noteworthy at -0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RNAZ is $3.00, which is $2.7 above than the current price. The public float for RNAZ is 17.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.39% of that float. The average trading volume of RNAZ on November 15, 2023 was 6.13M shares.

RNAZ stock's latest price update

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.01 in relation to its previous close of 0.32. However, the company has experienced a -20.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-27 that TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ ) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the oncology company announced plans for a public share offering. TransCode Therapeutics hasn’t yet revealed details of the proposed public stock offering.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) has seen a -20.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.00% decline in the past month and a -81.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.68% for RNAZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.38% for RNAZ’s stock, with a -92.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -46.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.41%, as shares sank -28.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ fell by -22.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3580. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc saw -97.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 98,000 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Sep 28. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 180,262 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,980 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, purchase 49,350 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 56,318 shares at $25,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The total capital return value is set at -157.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.57. Equity return is now at value -255.94, with -185.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.