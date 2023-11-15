Trading Update: Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Stock Endures 2.82% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has gone up by 20.85% for the week, with a 8.42% rise in the past month and a 1.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.82% for EXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.11% for EXR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.54% for the last 200 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) by analysts is $139.14, which is $9.59 above the current market price. The public float for EXR is 209.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of EXR was 1.45M shares.

EXR) stock’s latest price update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.18 in relation to its previous close of 117.58. However, the company has experienced a 20.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Extra Space Storage has performed poorly this year, allowing investors to buy at attractive prices. Self-storage REITs offer steady income, resilience in economic downturns, low operating costs, scalability, and proximity to urban centers. Despite challenges, Extra Space Storage remains optimistic, with a strong balance sheet and a 5.5% dividend yield.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXR Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +20.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.22. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $118.21 back on Nov 13. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 31,301 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $496,482 using the latest closing price.

Bonner Joseph J, the Director of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 956 shares at $125.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Bonner Joseph J is holding 4,504 shares at $120,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.93 for the present operating margin

+60.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +44.67. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 8.88, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.