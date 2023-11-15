Trading Update: CF Acquisition Corp. IV (CFIV) Stock Endures 0.22% Monthly Volatility

The stock of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (CFIV) has gone up by 0.33% for the week, with a 1.03% rise in the past month and a 2.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.22% for CFIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for CFIV stock, with a simple moving average of 3.85% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of -0.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for CFIV is 10.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CFIV was 34.10K shares.

CFIV) stock’s latest price update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: CFIV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.09 in relation to its previous close of 10.74. However, the company has experienced a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CFIV Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFIV rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, CF Acquisition Corp. IV saw 5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CFIV

The total capital return value is set at -0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value -0.87, with -0.85 for asset returns.

Based on CF Acquisition Corp. IV (CFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 3.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, CF Acquisition Corp. IV (CFIV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.