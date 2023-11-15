Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) has surged by 3.17 when compared to previous closing price of 445.15, Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-14 that Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Inc has announced a new $4 billion stock repurchase program, which represents about 2.3% of its market capitalization of $171.99 billion as of Monday’s close. The analytics, diagnostics and laboratory services company said the new buyback program, which has no expiration date, replaces the existing program that had $1 billion in repurchase authorization remaining.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is above average at 30.10x. The 36-month beta value for TMO is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TMO is $516.73, which is $57.47 above than the current price. The public float for TMO is 385.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of TMO on November 15, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

TMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -5.99% drop in the past month, and a -13.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for TMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.61% for TMO’s stock, with a -13.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMO Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $450.70. In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMO starting from CASPER MARC N, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $460.25 back on Nov 07. After this action, CASPER MARC N now owns 131,175 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., valued at $736,404 using the latest closing price.

CASPER MARC N, the Chairman & CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $454.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that CASPER MARC N is holding 131,175 shares at $4,544,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.98 for the present operating margin

+42.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stands at +15.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.36. Equity return is now at value 13.37, with 6.33 for asset returns.

Based on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 37.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.