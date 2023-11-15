The Volatility of Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) Stock: A 5.27% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has gone up by 5.27% for the week, with a 7.70% rise in the past month and a -5.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.26% for SNV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for SNV’s stock, with a -6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is 6.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNV is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is $32.77, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for SNV is 145.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On November 15, 2023, SNV’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has increased by 6.88 when compared to last closing price of 27.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-22 that Although we’re far removed from the financial sector crisis, many investors understandably feel shaky about bank stocks to buy. According to a CNN report at the end of May this year, the lingering effects of the calamity have not been fully extinguished.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $38 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNV Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.74. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -21.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Samaha Eli, who purchase 560 shares at the price of $21.35 back on Oct 20. After this action, Samaha Eli now owns 1,693,259 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $11,956 using the latest closing price.

Samaha Eli, the 10% Owner of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 4,279 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Samaha Eli is holding 1,692,699 shares at $91,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +30.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 15.49, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 8.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.